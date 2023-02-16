Former Cardinals catcher, broadcaster Tim McCarver passes away

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Cardinals catcher and broadcaster Tim McCarver passed away Thursday at the age of 81.

McCarver played for the Cardinals from 1959-1969 before he was dealt to Philadelphia in a trade that became one of the most notable in baseball history when centerfielder Curt Flood refused to report to the Phillies. He returned to St. Louis for two seasons in 1973 and 1974; he retired in 1980 and was the primary catcher for two hall-of-fame pitchers, Bob Gibson and Steve Carlton.

McCarver later entered the broadcast booth, working playoff and World Series games over several decades for ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. He also called Cardinals games on Fox Sports Midwest from 2014-2019. He received the Ford C. Frick Award from the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012 for his broadcasting career.

