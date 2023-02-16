Former Cardinals catcher, broadcaster Tim McCarver passes away

Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the victory before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Cardinals catcher and broadcaster Tim McCarver passed away Thursday at the age of 81.

McCarver played for the Cardinals from 1959-1969 before he was dealt to Philadelphia in a trade that became one of the most notable in baseball history when centerfielder Curt Flood refused to report to the Phillies. He returned to St. Louis for two seasons in 1973 and 1974; he retired in 1980 and was the primary catcher for two hall-of-fame pitchers, Bob Gibson and Steve Carlton.

McCarver later entered the broadcast booth, working playoff and World Series games over several decades for ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. He also called Cardinals games on Fox Sports Midwest from 2014-2019. He received the Ford C. Frick Award from the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012 for his broadcasting career.

Flaherty ready to make an impact this season
