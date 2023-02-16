Firefighter injured after crews respond to fire at warehouse in Kirkwood

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A firefighter was injured after crews responded to an early morning fire at the Dale Printing Company warehouse.

Multiple crews responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. near I-44 and Big Bend Boulevard. Four alarms have gone off as of 6 a.m., and according to the fire chief, a firefighter suffered a back injury while fighting the flames. The cause of the fire is still under investigation as crews are still working to contain it.

News 4 will update this story once new information has been received.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him just north of downtown St. Louis Wednesday...
Man kills would-be robber at St. Louis gas station, police say
A high-speed police chase involving a stolen Kia ended in a crash early Wednesday morning in...
Teen who escaped from youth facility in North County taken into custody after chase ends in crash in Kirkwood
lamar johnson
No compensation for Lamar Johnson, innocence project launches fundraiser
Crash during a police chase in September 2021
WATCH: Convicted felon found guilty of being caught with AR-15-style rifle crashes during St. Louis police chase
man has to prove he's alive
Illinois man turns to News 4 Investigates to prove he’s alive after credit card stopped working

Latest News

MoDOT seeking vendor to help homeless living near interstates
MoDOT seeking vendor to help homeless living near interstates
Sen. Josh Hawley proposes bill to help clean up Jana Elementary
Sen. Josh Hawley proposes bill to help clean up Jana Elementary
City working to calm traffic at Ted Drewes
City working to calm traffic at Ted Drewes
‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for shocking slavery...
‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for shocking slavery lesson