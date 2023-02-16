Firefighter injured after crews respond to fire at warehouse in Kirkwood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A firefighter was injured after crews responded to an early morning fire at the Dale Printing Company warehouse.

Multiple crews responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. near I-44 and Big Bend Boulevard. Four alarms have gone off as of 6 a.m., and according to the fire chief, a firefighter suffered a back injury while fighting the flames. The cause of the fire is still under investigation as crews are still working to contain it.

