Colder with a sprinkle or flurry

Colder and breezy today

A spot shower or flurry possible

Sunny but cold tomorrow

Through the afternoon the winds pick up with gusts from 30-35 mph. This blows in the colder air as temperatures fall through the 30s with a wind chill in the 20s. A few flurries or spots of light rain are possible, though no accumulation is expected.

Thursday night gets cold as skies clear out and lows dip into the mid to low 20s. And Friday is chilly but sunny with a high in the upper 30s.

For the Mardi Gras Grand Parade expect temperatures in the mid to upper 40s at parade time and warming into the 50s. While it’s a chilly start Saturday, it’s a nice rebound in temperatures and it remains dry with increasing clouds.

