City working to calm traffic at Ted Drewes

On Wednesday, St. Louis leaders said progress is moving along, and designs have been proposed to make safety improvements at Ted Drewes on Chippewa Street.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Last year someone was hit and killed while trying to cross the street.

Last year someone was hit and killed while trying to cross the street.

The stand is at one of the busiest points of Chippewa.

Right now aldermen are working to secure the funding, and the goal is to have something started this spring.

