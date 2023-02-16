City working to calm traffic at Ted Drewes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Wednesday, St. Louis leaders said progress is moving along, and designs have been proposed to make safety improvements at Ted Drewes on Chippewa Street.

Last year someone was hit and killed while trying to cross the street.

The stand is at one of the busiest points of Chippewa.

Right now aldermen are working to secure the funding, and the goal is to have something started this spring.

