‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for shocking slavery lesson

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - Parents tell News 4 a music history lesson at a North County Catholic school went too far and was extremely offensive.

According to families at All Saints Academy at St. Rose in Florissant, Black students were chosen to act as slaves while their white classmates did not as the students explored the lyrics of a Negro spiritual.

“The Black children were chosen to be slaves and the white students were chosen to be the ones that freed them,” said parent Micah Shelton. “To know that this type of thing is going on in the school especially today it’s very frustrating and disappointing.”

His daughter, Faith Shelton, was in the 3rd-grade class and tells News 4 she believed the re-enactment was a game.

“I just thought we were playing a normal game, but I didn’t think it would cause all the parents and stuff,” she said. “The teachers are pretty nice but sometimes they can act ridiculous.”

“She wasn’t really aware of the severity of what she was just taught and exposed to,” Shelton said.

The St. Louis Archdiocese said the students were not chosen based on race, and the activity was derived from a detailed lesson plan regarding the song “Follow the Drinking Gourd.”

The song is associated with slaves escaping to freedom during the Underground Railroad.

“If you’re going to teach Black history and if you’re going to dive into the Black culture, definitely educate yourself on it. Do research,” Shelton said. “Just choosing the activity off the internet that’s unacceptable.

The family said they plan to remove their child from the school.

“Something needs to be done with the Archdiocese of St. Louis to make sure that all of these teachers are well diverse in diversity or inclusion,” Shelton said.

The principal released the following statement to News 4.

“The lesson plan that sparked this conversation was accessed online. It was developed in partnership with Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute and the Savannah Music Festival through the Musical Explorers program. According to the Savannah Music Festival, “Musical Explorers connects elementary students to diverse musical communities.” Unit 3 of this program covers African American Spirituals and Gospel music and uses the Spiritual “Follow the Drinking Gourd”. This song is said to have a hidden code in the lyrics that was purportedly used by enslaved persons to navigate their escape to freedom.

“The students read a book on the subject and then listened to different instruments and interpreted coded directions. Students who volunteered were chosen at random and instructed to mimic the coded lyrics in the song and send directions to other students in the class which resulted in the students being able to find their way to a designated spot.

“We would like to acknowledge that this information did not resonate with all of the children as intended. We are mindful of how this confusion could impact our students, and parents will have an opportunity to meet with myself, the teacher, and our regional director tomorrow, so we can explain what took place during the lesson and discuss best practices moving forward.”

-Owen M. Dabek, Principal, All Saints Academy, St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Campus

