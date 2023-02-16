Alleged sexual assault victims take the stand in case against former St. Louis police officer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It was the first day in the trial for Lafeal Lawshea, a former St. Louis police officer who has been charged with sexually assaulting two women more than a decade ago.

During opening remarks, Attorney Jeremy Crowley, representing the Circuit Attorney’s Office, said two women, who were both police officers themselves, shared similar stories involving Lawshea, where they both recall being raped.

The first victim took the stand detailing an incident from 2010, where she said Lawshea assisted another officer, Torey Phelps, in raping her.

“I felt violated. I felt helpless, because I asked Lawshea if he was going to let Torey do this to me,” said the victim on the stand. “I remember waking up naked the next morning in Lawshea’s bed. I asked Lawshea, and he told me I had sex with Torey.”

The victim claims while at a strip club with Lawshea and Phelps, Lawshea handed her a drink. For the rest of the night, she kept blacking out. At one point, she regained consciousness and saw Phelps on top of her on Lawshea’s bed.

In a previous trial back in December, Phelps was acquitted of the charges related to this night.

“Lawshea allowed Torey to sleep with me, and he did nothing to stop it. Even when I asked him to stop it, he did nothing to stop it. And I trusted him.”

During the defense’s opening remarks, they ultimately made the argument to the jury that the sex that evening was consensual.

Lawshea’s defense team claims the victim’s testimony changed over the years since she first reported the incident, arguing that she initially did not know for certain if she was drugged. During further cross-examination, the defense pointed to the victim’s previous history of engaging in consensual sex and threesomes with Lawshea before the alleged incident.

“It has affected me and my marriage with my husband. It has affected my trust with other police officers on the street,” said the victim.

The next victim who took the stand was a woman who was in the police academy with Lawshea. Her story dates back to 2009 when she says she went out with Lawshea after reaching out to see if friends from her group in the academy were going out. Lawshea and her met up at went to the bar, where again, this victim alleges that he handed her drinks and the next thing she knew, she was blacking out, and Lawshea was assaulting her.

“During the incident, one of the things that I tried to tell him to get him to stop was that I was on my period and that I had a tampon in, and he said he didn’t care that he took it out,” said the victim.

After the incident, she says she went to the gynecologist because she was experiencing discomfort and issues with her discharge following the alleged rape.

“She observed a tampon lodged inside of me,” said the victim.

Lawshea’s attorney argued this woman was trying to protect her image after a rumor began going around in the department that she liked to sleep with Black men.

The women both said they feared retaliation for speaking out sooner in these incidents and being called a liar.

News 4 will be monitoring this trial and additional testimonies made by witnesses as the case continues this week.

