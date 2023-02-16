9-year-old girl injured during gunfire exchange in Florissant

9-year-old girl injured during gunfire exchange in Florissant
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 9-year-old girl was injured during a gunfire exchange in the strip mall parking lot at Patterson Rd & Wiethaupt Rd. in Florissant.

According to police, the shootout took place around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Officials say the girl was inside her home and was hit by debris that was caused by the gunfire. Bullets also flew into nearby homes.

The video above, captured by News 4 crews, show multiple bullet holes in a Ford Taurus in the parking lot, along with video of officers at the home. Bullet holes can be seen in the window.

The 9-year-old girl is expected to be okay.

