WATCH: Convicted felon found guilty of being caught with AR-15-style rifle crashes during St. Louis police chase

The United States Attorney Eastern District of Missouri released this video of a crash during a police chase in the early morning hours of Sept. 24, 2021.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An Illinois man has been found guilty of being caught with an AR-15-style rifle following a 2021 police chase.

Following a two-day trial, Ryan Fleming was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm. His sentencing is scheduled for May 23, 2023.

According to authorities, a Honda Sonata sought by Illinois officers in connection with an assault on a law enforcement officer was spotted and chased by St. Louis police officers during the early morning hours of Sept. 24, 2021. Court documents state that during the chase, the Honda reached speeds of 100 mph on Interstate 70.

The chase ended when the Honda crashed into a concrete barrier while trying to exit into downtown St. Louis. The driver, Fleming, reportedly got out of the Honda armed with a Palmetto State Armory PA-15 semi-automatic rifle but dropped it and ran. He was arrested nearby after attempting to run off.

Fleming was previously convicted in Illinois of drug possession and two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

