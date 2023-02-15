Teen who caused fatal crash in 2021 sentenced to 3 years youth detention, prison sentence suspended

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen who caused a fatal crash in 2021 has been sentenced to three years in a youth detention program and five years probation, after a 10-year prison sentence was suspended.

Vincent Wallace, 18, pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder, armed criminal action, vehicle tampering and resisting arrest. Wallace was 16 years old at the time of his arrest.

Court documents state Wallace sped from police in a stolen sedan and hit a pickup truck driven by 53-year-old Derrick Jackson at Evans and Vandeventer avenues, killing Jackson. Wallace was going over 60 mph at the time of the crash.

On Wednesday, Circuit Judge David Mason suspended a 10-year prison term for second-degree murder and put Wallace on probation for five years. Probation will run concurrent to three years of confinement as part of a dual jurisdiction program between the Division of Youth Services and the Department of Corrections.

Judge Mason told Wallace he is giving him a break because he was 16 at the time and because Jackson’s sister, Emogene Jackson, testified that her family forgave Wallace and hoped young men such as Wallace could become successful rather than go to prison.

“He’s a baby still,” Emogene Jackson said in court. “Let’s give this baby a chance in life.”

If Wallace violates probation after his release from the Hogan Street detention center, he could go to prison for up to 10 years.

