Sunny Today, Rain & Storms Tonight

First Alert Weather:

Sunny and mild Today

Another system brings a rain chance Wednesday night-early Thursday

Turning windy and colder Thursday

Wednesday A front is expected to stall in our area and it’s making for a tricky temperature forecast. Right now we expect low 60s, but it’s possible we’re warmer or cooler depending on where this front stalls. Expect mostly sunny skies and not as windy, in fact winds turn light in the afternoon.

Wednesday night into Thursday We get hit with a dynamic system that will change our temperatures drastically. We have a shot at some rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The biggest change will be with the incoming cold front Thursday which will cause a dramatic drop in temperatures. We’ll be in the mid 40s Thursday morning, but by the afternoon, temperatures will be in the 30s. It will also be windy. The rain in the morning will be gone but we could see a few snowflakes in the afternoon. No accumulation is expected.

While Friday is cold and sunny, temperatures will rebound on Saturday and this weekend. It will start cold Saturday morning in the 20s but with mostly sunny skies it will warm nicely. For the Mardi Gras Grand Parade expect temperatures in the mid to upper 40s at parade time and warming into the 50s.

Tonight (KMOV)

Tomorrow (KMOV)

