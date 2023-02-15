St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to perfrom at Stifel Theatre, UMSL during Powell Hall renovation, expansion

Powell Hall
Powell Hall
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will be performing at the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis and the Blanche Touhill Performing Arts Center on the UMSL campus while Powell Hall is renovated and expanded.

The orchestra made the announcement Wednesday, saying the temporary locations will be used during the 2023-2024 season. The $100 million renovation kicks off this spring, with a groundbreaking on the expansion beginning in March. The 65,000-square-foot expansion will include a new education and learning center and a new lobby. There will also be a new backstage including new dressing rooms for performers.

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will finish its season in May, and then the renovation of the 98-year-old Powell Hall will begin.

For more on the 2023-2024 season, click here.

