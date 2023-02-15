St. Louis man sentenced for drug-linked murder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to participating in a 2017 murder on behalf of a drug gang.

Tremayne Silas, 30, admitted to being one of four men who reportedly fired more than 100 rounds at Alexander Noodel on May 8, 2017. In the plea agreement, Silas said a 34-year-old drug dealer had placed a bounty of up to $15,000 on rival gang members.

Silas pleaded guilty in November to a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime resulting in death. The other alleged shooters pleaded not guilty.

