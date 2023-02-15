St. Charles County rolls out new DNA software

A new tool to solve crimes in St. Charles County.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new tool to solve crimes in St. Charles County.

The crime lab is rolling out a new DNA software. County PD says this tech will help investigators examine complex DNA components faster and more efficiently.

With more than 2,500 cases each year, they hope it will help solve cases like burglaries, stolen vehicles and homicides even faster.

