South St. Louis church launches program to help homeless veterans, brings VA, medical care to them

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A small church in South St. Louis has big plans to help the area’s homeless veterans, launching a new program to bring critical medical care and benefits planning to them.

Bethel Church on South Kingshighway has been feeding veterans three days a week for the last year and has experienced growing success.

“The comments from these veterans have been unreal in the last year,” said Ed Horner, the church’s pastor. “People are coming in saying they’ve heard a lot about us. A lot of people thought we were a dead church, and they’re finding out different now.”

Horner said the pandemic took a devastating toll on the size of his congregation, and he’s been working diligently to restore it and add programming to help community members, including the veteran population.

“I did get some help, at least I’m closer now than I was 10 years ago,” said Keith Merrill, an Army veteran. “Even though this is my fourth attempt, at least I’m getting answers. So we need more places like this that’s willing to help the vets.”

Merrill enlisted in the Army when he was 17. Upon completion of his military career, he spent more than 20 years in law enforcement in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. A major stroke and subsequent heart attacks forced him to leave the profession.

“You work so hard trying to protect other people and you’re not protected,” he said. “It makes you feel like a nobody, it makes you feel like you just wasted your life, because you didn’t change anything.”

Merrill said Wednesday’s event at Bethel Church allowed him to sit face-to-face with several representatives with the VA, answering questions about his records and eligibility for VA benefits.

“This opened a door,” he said. “It’s a step in the right direction.”

The event, dubbed “Love Our Veterans,” lined up with Valentine’s Day, but church officials hope to make it a monthly event. In addition to having VA representatives present, the church also partnered with “The T,” a local nonprofit that provides healthcare options to vulnerable populations.

“There’s a gentleman today I spoke with who’s having some trouble eating because of his teeth,” said Brandon Ehley with the nonprofit. “That’s just a quality of life thing that we have to talk about and address.”

Ehley said access to medical care can be difficult without insurance and even harder for those who don’t have the resources or knowledge to access it. Dental care for veterans without insurance proves to be one of the biggest obstacles for the population, Ehley said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.