Search on for missing 17-year-old from North County

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing teen from North County.

Police are looking for Jaylen Greenlee, 17. He was last seen in the 200 block of Roderick Drive around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. He damaged property at his home and made suicidal comments, authorities say.

He is described as 6′2″, weighing 165 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a white mask, an orange hooded sweatshirt and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

