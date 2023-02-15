Search on for missing 17-year-old from North County

Police are looking for Jaylen Greenlee, 17. He was last seen in the 200 block of Roderick Drive...
Police are looking for Jaylen Greenlee, 17. He was last seen in the 200 block of Roderick Drive around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. He damaged property at his home and made suicidal comments, authorities say.(St. Louis County PD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing teen from North County.

Police are looking for Jaylen Greenlee, 17. He was last seen in the 200 block of Roderick Drive around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. He damaged property at his home and made suicidal comments, authorities say.

He is described as 6′2″, weighing 165 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a white mask, an orange hooded sweatshirt and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

