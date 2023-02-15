Rain & Storms Tonight, Much Colder Thursday

First Alert Weather:

A Dry evening and mild for February

Another system brings a rain chance After Midnight through Thursday Morning

Turning windy and colder Thursday

Tonight we get hit with a dynamic system that will change our weather drastically. We have a shot at some rain and storms after Midnight through early Thursday morning. There is a low threat for a severe storm south with strong winds, but confidence is low as the atmosphere will have a significant cap that likely will diminish storm strength for those areas south.

A few lingering showers are possible during the morning drive, but the rain chances are lowering and then it dries out mid to late morning.

Around Noon and through the afternoon the winds pick up with gusts from 30-35 mph. This blows in the colder air as temperatures fall into the 30s with a wind chill in the 20s. A few flurries or spots of light snow are possible, though no accumulation is expected.

Thursday night gets cold as skies clear out and lows dip into the mid to low 20s. And Friday is chilly but sunny with a high near 40.

For the Mardi Gras Grand Parade expect temperatures in the mid to upper 40s at parade time and warming into the 50s. While it’s a chilly start Saturday, it’s a nice rebound in temperatures and it remains dry with increasing clouds.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.