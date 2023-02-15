New mobile addiction treatment and recovery unit to hit the streets of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A new mobile addiction treatment unit will soon hit the streets of St. Louis as a way to address the ongoing opioid and substance abuse crisis.

“Our theory is if we make treatment more accessible to individuals who may never walk into a clinic, that we’re going to really affect some real change into the community,” said Aaron Laxton, the executive director of the Assisted Recovery Centers of America.

Their walk-in clinic is located in Downtown St. Louis. But the new mobile unit, which is about the size of a bus, will be able to travel across St. Louis City and County to help those in need of addiction treatment services.

The $500,000 unit paid for by the Missouri Department of Mental Health is the first of its kind in Missouri and will have full clinical support and real-time access to physicians and other services. It will also have space for caseworkers to help patients apply for food stamps or other benefits to provide full wrap-around care.

According to the latest data from the state, the St. Louis Metro Region leads the state with 48 percent of overdose deaths. The majority of those deaths involve the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

It’s also a way to impact crime in the region.

“There’s been a large effort to focus on crime intervention, and we see ourselves as being another piece of that puzzle. A lot of individuals, there’s a correlation between violence and crime and substance abuse,” said Laxton.

The mobile unit will stop in South City, North City and the Dellwood area of North County. They plan to be on the streets three days a week with the ability and hope to then work with community centers, churches and festivals to be a larger part of the community.

