New federal bill pushes to require testing, cleanup for Jana Elementary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Concerns over radioactive waste from Coldwater Creek and its recent impact on the Jana Elementary community have now culminated into a federal push for action.

“I’m just so grateful that so many of our public officials have heard us, taken us seriously and listened to our concerns,” said Ashley Bernaugh, a parent of a student at Jana Elementary.

For months, parents with students at Jana elementary have been rocked with changes, starting with the initial testing of soil samples in and around the school grounds, which indicated high levels of radioactive contamination. Eventually, this forced the school to close temporarily and students to relocate to other schools in the district.

Activists working on getting this waste cleaned up for years say the Department of Energy and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has not done enough to remedy concerns and clean up radioactive waste.

“It’s time now that they [the Department of Energy] take responsibility,” said Karen Nickel, a former student in the Hazelwood School District. “Clean this waste up and put our community back to being whole again. It’s just time.”

Today, Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley introduced a new bill called the Justice for Jana Elementary Act. It requires the Department of Energy to clean up all radioactive waste left behind from the Manhattan Project that impacts Jana Elementary School, as well as order the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to test all Hazelwood School properties.

“I think this is a huge step,” said Nickel. “The radioactive waste in the St. Louis area needs to be cleaned up.”

“It’s taking it from an elevated level of contamination to what should have been found in nature,” said Bernaugh.

Bernaugh has been working with the senator’s team since new concerns bubbled last year.

“Starting with schools means that at Jana Elementary 400 kids who will eventually be able to potentially return to school there, will have a safer time,” said Bernaugh. “They’ll have less risk for encountering radioactive contamination that could harm them for the rest of their lives.”

The bill also creates a fund where any local education agency that has schools impacted by Manhattan Project Atomic programs can receive up to $20 million.

“They would have access to those funds that could potentially build new schools or purchase property and build new schools away from Coldwater Creek,” said Bernaugh.

The Hazelwood School District declined to comment on the proposed legislation. The USACE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

One question that arises from Senator Hawley’s plan is where the money will come from. Right now, Republicans in congress are mandating federal spending cuts. News 4 plans to ask senator Hawley about this new bill and how his party hopes to push it through on Wednesday.

