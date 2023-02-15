Man shot suspect who tried to carjack him near downtown St. Louis, police say

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him just north of downtown St. Louis Wednesday morning, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Tucker and O’Fallon just after 6:00 a.m.

Police say a man tried to carjack the victim before the victim shot him.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

