Man charged in December homicide in Black Jack

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Eric Anderson, 19, was charged in the December homicide of Byrom Donald, 19, in St. Louis County.

Anderson is charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault and attempted robbery.

Police allege that Anderson had told Donald to meet him at the Kendelwood Apartments in Black Jack to sell him marijuana. When Donald arrived to the parking lot of the apartments, Anderson drew a gun and eventually shot Donald after demanding a gun he had loaned Donald weeks prior.

A woman with Donald was hit with a gunshot in her back and survived.

Anderson is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

