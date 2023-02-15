Man charged in December homicide in Black Jack

Eric Anderson, 19, charged with the murder of Byrom Donald.
Eric Anderson, 19, charged with the murder of Byrom Donald.(St. Louis County Police Department)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Eric Anderson, 19, was charged in the December homicide of Byrom Donald, 19, in St. Louis County.

Anderson is charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault and attempted robbery.

Police allege that Anderson had told Donald to meet him at the Kendelwood Apartments in Black Jack to sell him marijuana. When Donald arrived to the parking lot of the apartments, Anderson drew a gun and eventually shot Donald after demanding a gun he had loaned Donald weeks prior.

A woman with Donald was hit with a gunshot in her back and survived.

Anderson is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Johnson, center and his attorneys react on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, after St. Louis...
Lamar Johnson’s murder conviction vacated
Dan McLaughlin talks of history with alcoholism, depression in Twitter post after losing...
Dan McLaughlin talks of history with alcoholism, depression in Twitter post after losing Cardinals broadcasting job
A man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him just north of downtown St. Louis Wednesday...
Man shot suspect who tried to carjack him near downtown St. Louis, police say
Feb 15 seven day forecast
Sunny Today, Rain & Storms Tonight
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing

Latest News

A teen who caused a fatal crash in 2021 has been sentenced to 3-years in a youth detention...
Teen who caused fatal crash in 2021 sentenced to 3 years youth detention, prison sentence suspended
Crash during a police chase in September 2021
WATCH: Convicted felon crashes during police chase in St. Louis
man has to prove he's alive
Illinois man turns to News 4 Investigates to prove he’s alive after credit card stopped working
arca
New mobile addiction treatment and recovery unit to hit the streets of St. Louis