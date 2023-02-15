Man charged after QuikTrip shooting, pursuit in South County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was shot early Tuesday morning at the QuikTrip on Lemay Ferry Road in south St. Louis County. Another man has been arrested and charged in the shooting.

The Lemay Fire District said paramedics found the victim, a man in his late 20s, inside the store around 4:50 a.m. after he was shot in the arm. The bullet went through his arm and into his chest. He was taken to a hospital and was stable upon arrival. St. Louis County Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 22-year-old Matthew Leibach of the 4600 block of Idaho Avenue in relation to the shooting. Police allege Leibach shot the victim with a .45 caliber Smith and Wesson at the QuikTrip.

Police arrested Matthew Leibach after he fled a shooting scene at a QuikTrip early Tuesday. (St. Louis County Police Department)

Police found Leibach in the parking lot and gave him commands to get out of his vehicle. He did not obey, police say in a probable cause statement, and fled. He eventually crashed in St. Louis City. Officers arrested him with a gun inside his vehicle.

Official charges against Leibach are assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest for a felony. He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Leibach was previously convicted of unlawful use of a weapon, a felony, in St. Louis County.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.