WATCH LIVE: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Feb. 15, 2023: the day Kansas City celebrates its second Super Bowl title in four years.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to flock to the downtown area for the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Below is a compilation of social media posts from KCTV5 reporters, government agencies, local officials and fans surrounding the day’s two-hour parade and rally.

The parade is underway and on its way to Union Station! Watch live: https://www.kctv5.com/2023/02/15/live-blog-parade-day-celebrate-nfl-champion-kansas-city-chiefs/

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Today is the day! Who's ready to join thousands of their best friends downtown?! Parade guide: https://bit.ly/3Ytu2ya

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Johnson, center and his attorneys react on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, after St. Louis...
Lamar Johnson’s murder conviction vacated
Dan McLaughlin talks of history with alcoholism, depression in Twitter post after losing...
Dan McLaughlin talks of history with alcoholism, depression in Twitter post after losing Cardinals broadcasting job
Feb 15 seven day forecast
Sunny Today, Rain & Storms Tonight
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
A man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him just north of downtown St. Louis Wednesday...
Man shot suspect who tried to carjack him near downtown St. Louis, police say

Latest News

man has to prove he's alive
Illinois man turns to News 4 Investigates to prove he’s alive after credit card stopped working
arca
New mobile addiction treatment and recovery unit to hit the streets of St. Louis
new info
BJC, Wash U leaders add oversight, reject moratorium at transgender center during investigation
Retired U.S. Sen. Blunt appointed president of Missouri Historical Society
Retired U.S. Sen. Blunt appointed president of State Historical Society of Missouri
South St. Louis church launches program to help homeless veterans, brings VA, medical care to...
South St. Louis church launches program to help homeless veterans, brings VA, medical care to them