High speed police chase involving stolen Kia ends in crash in Kirkwood

By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A high-speed police chase involving a stolen Kia ended in a crash early Wednesday morning in Kirkwood.

The O’Fallon, Missouri, Police Department pursued the stolen car out of St. Charles County onto I-64 and then onto I-270 before the car crashed on the exit ramp onto Big Bend.

Police say the car became airborne and hit three curbs and two poles before it came to a rest. Two teens inside the car tried to run but were taken into custody.

