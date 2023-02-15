High speed police chase involving stolen Kia ends in crash in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A high-speed police chase involving a stolen Kia ended in a crash early Wednesday morning in Kirkwood.

The O’Fallon, Missouri, Police Department pursued the stolen car out of St. Charles County onto I-64 and then onto I-270 before the car crashed on the exit ramp onto Big Bend.

Police say the car became airborne and hit three curbs and two poles before it came to a rest. Two teens inside the car tried to run but were taken into custody.

