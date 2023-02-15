Happy 105th birthday, Irene!

An O’Fallon, Missouri woman is celebrating her 105th birthday!
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, MO. (KMOV) – An O’Fallon, Missouri woman is celebrating her 105th birthday!

Irene Fee was born in 1918 in Oregon.

“My parents moved out to Lament Valley, and they had a dairy farm there,” she recalled. “I worked in the garden, I didn’t have to milk cows, thank goodness, I tried, but I couldn’t get any milk.

Irene was married to Clark for 67 years. Their oldest son Richard is 82 years old.

Irene has lived in 43 places throughout her lifetime. Currently, she lives on her own in the Garden Villas of O’Fallon, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar Johnson, center and his attorneys react on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, after St. Louis...
Lamar Johnson’s murder conviction vacated
Dan McLaughlin talks of history with alcoholism, depression in Twitter post after losing...
Dan McLaughlin talks of history with alcoholism, depression in Twitter post after losing Cardinals broadcasting job
A man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him just north of downtown St. Louis Wednesday...
Man kills would-be robber at St. Louis gas station, police say
7 Day Forecast Feb. 15
Rain & Storms Tonight, Much Colder Thursday
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing

Latest News

Pritzker outlines lofty education plans in State of State address, will visit East St. Louis...
Pritzker outlines lofty education plans in State of State address, will visit East St. Louis Thursday
Restraining order granted against woman who berated Latino family
Restraining order granted against woman who berated Latino family
No compensation for Lamar Johnson, innocence project launches fundraiser
No compensation for Lamar Johnson, innocence project launches fundraiser
St. Charles County rolls out new DNA software
St. Charles County rolls out new DNA software