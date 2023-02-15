Happy 105th birthday, Irene!

O’FALLON, MO. (KMOV) – An O’Fallon, Missouri woman is celebrating her 105th birthday!

Irene Fee was born in 1918 in Oregon.

“My parents moved out to Lament Valley, and they had a dairy farm there,” she recalled. “I worked in the garden, I didn’t have to milk cows, thank goodness, I tried, but I couldn’t get any milk.

Irene was married to Clark for 67 years. Their oldest son Richard is 82 years old.

Irene has lived in 43 places throughout her lifetime. Currently, she lives on her own in the Garden Villas of O’Fallon, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.