Former East St. Louis cop sues city for ‘illegally’ demolishing building once owned by Lou Brock

Former East St. Louis police officer, Albert Harris, filed a lawsuit against the City of East St. Louis and Charles Powell Jr. for demolishing his building without his permission.

Charles Powell Jr. is a former East St. Louis councilman and chair of the Democratic Party in East St. Louis. Powell runs a demo business called Powell’s Demolition. The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office told News 4 the business isn’t registered with the state.

Powell faced a lawsuit in 2016 for allegedly burning buildings to sell bricks. Powell also was convicted for voter fraud.

Harris told News 4 the police department put him on unpaid leave after he filed the lawsuit. Harris, eventually, left the department after months without pay.

The property at 1250 State Street was once owned by St. Louis Cardinal Lou Brock, who opened a car dealership called Lou Brock Dodge in 1969. In the early 1970s, Brock sold the property to Harris’ grandfather, Donell Taylor. Harris then inherited the property.

Harris said the city illegally demolished the building there in July 2021, one month after the building suspiciously caught on fire.

“I couldn’t understand--for the life of me--how the building actually caught on fire because there was no power of anything running to the building,” Harris said. “Charlie Powell arrives on scene and he stated he got permission from the previous chief, Kendall Perry, to go ahead and demolish my building. Yes, it did need some repairs and stuff like that--definitely roof repairs and what not, but the foundation of the building was good. A lot of people around the City of East St. Louis know who goes around the City of East St. Louis and illegally demolishing buildings for the bricks. It’s not about the money, it’s about the principle. I felt in my heart to try to continue on my grandfather’s legacy. He was well known in East St. Louis for Taylor’s Decorating and Hardware.”

Harris added Perry didn’t give him a reasonable explanation about why his building was demolished.

“I don’t have anything to do with demolition. That comes from the city,” Perry told News 4. “I won’t disclose the reason that Albert Harris was put up for termination, but it had absolutely nothing to do with any type of demolition.”

Powell Jr. didn’t return News 4′s request for comment as of Tuesday night.

Harris said the lawsuit for $50,000 in damages is still pending and that his lawyer is investigating other buildings that were possibly burned down for bricks.

