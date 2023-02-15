Cat named Lucky is found nearly 1,500 miles away from home

“I’ve never heard of anything like this in my 20-plus years of service,” said Capt. Ivan...
“I’ve never heard of anything like this in my 20-plus years of service,” said Capt. Ivan Washington with the Prairie Village Police Department.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - A cat that is now in Prairie Village wandered nearly 1,500 miles away from its owner.

The “lucky” cat is now being returned to its owner thanks to one caring resident and the city’s police department.

It’s a story you don’t hear every day. Even for a 21-year law enforcement veteran like Capt. Ivan Washington, it’s shocking.

“I’ve never heard of anything like this in my 20-plus years of service,” said Capt. Washington, who is with the Prairie Village Police Department.

It all started when a resident found a cat on Saturday night. It was too cold for the animal to be outside, so they called Prairie Village’s Animal Control Unit.

“We have microchips here,” said Capt. Washington. “Our Animal Control Unit microchipped the cat. Usually the kitten is local, right? That way, we can reunite the kitten with the owner quickly. This time, it ended up that the owner is in Miami, Florida.”

That created a few challenges, but the police department continued working and eventually identified the owner. They called them and started working to reconnect them with their cat.

“We have no idea how it landed so many miles away from its owner,” Washington said, smiling. “That is a long journey for anyone, needless to say a cat.”

The owner said that the cat has been missing for two years. They thought it was stolen and had actually filed a police report.

And, as if this story wasn’t interesting enough, the cat’s name is Lucky.

“‘Stop it, right?’” Washington said, still smiling. “That was their response. ‘You got Lucky?’ I guess we have Lucky. Yes, Lucky was lucky. We have Lucky. They are ecstatic. They’re happy, obviously.”

The Prairie Village Police Department will provide services to the cat through the Great Plains Pet Adoption Center until they can make the necessary arrangements to get the cat back to Miami in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan McLaughlin talks of history with alcoholism, depression in Twitter post after losing...
Dan McLaughlin talks of history with alcoholism, depression in Twitter post after losing Cardinals broadcasting job
Cardinal $6 Ticket Sale
St. Louis Cardinals announce $6 flash ticket sale
First Alert Weather Day for strong winds, rain continues this aftenroon
Winds Ease By Morning, Mild Wednesday Ahead
St. Charles family’s heartbreaking viral social media post spurs big surprise from St. Louis...
St. Charles family’s heartbreaking social media post spurs big surprise from St. Louis nonprofit
Lamar Johnson, center and his attorneys react on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, after St. Louis...
Lamar Johnson’s murder conviction vacated

Latest News

generic image
IL man has to prove he’s alive after credit card stopped working
Retired U.S. Sen. Blunt appointed president of Missouri Historical Society
Retired U.S. Sen. Blunt appointed president of Missouri Historical Society
South St. Louis church launches program to help homeless veterans, brings VA, medical care to...
South St. Louis church launches program to help homeless veterans, brings VA, medical care to them
Former East St. Louis cop sues city for ‘illegally’ demolishing building once owned by Lou Brock
Former East St. Louis cop sues city for ‘illegally’ demolishing building once owned by Lou Brock
Local woman’s hair care institute highlights natural care for black and brown people
Local woman’s hair care institute highlights natural care for black and brown people