BJC, Wash U leaders add oversight, reject moratorium at transgender center during investigation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - BJC and Washington University’s leaders say they’re adding more oversight at a St. Louis transgender care center during an investigation into practices there.

This follows scrutiny leveled by a former employee claiming children are being harmed. In a letter to the attorney general, the two organizations said they continue to review the allegations.

The leaders rejected the Missouri attorney general’s request for a moratorium on puberty and hormone therapy at the center, saying they won’t deny critical care to patients. They did, however, say additional oversight of the center will be established “out of an abundance of caution.”

Letter to Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey from Washington University Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and BJC Healthcare President and CEO Richard J. Liekweg:

