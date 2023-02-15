Ameren Illinois holds emergency preparedness open house
Published: Feb. 15, 2023
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ameren Illinois hosted an emergency preparedness open house today that showed emergency responders new tech and techniques.
At the open house they showed first responders new procedures and equipment to assist in emergencies, as well as tips for dealing with downed powerlines and gas leaks.
Ameren specialists also offer personal training upon request.
