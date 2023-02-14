St. Louis police search for suspects in a series of weekend armed carjackings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It was Sunday night, just after 11 p.m., when 19-year-old Colin Davis got the shock of his life.

“I read about this stuff in the news,” said Davis. “Never think it would be you one day.”

The Holly Hills neighborhood resident said he was just getting home that night when he became the victim of an armed carjacking.

“Just turned my car off, put it in park. I was reaching over in my passenger seat to get my snacks that I had in my passenger seat,” he said.

He said a Volkswagen Jetta with two men wearing ski masks pulled up next to his black Acura.

“That’s when I go to start my engine, well tried to and that that point the dude already had a gun pointed at me,” said Davis.

Davis gave up his car and started to walk away slowly, while both the Jetta and black Acura left the scene.

“I was just like, do I try to be a hero or do I just let them take it,” said Davis.

A short time after, St. Louis Metropolitan Police found both cars crashed near Carondelet Park on the intersection of Holly Hills Blvd & Leona St, less than a mile away from Davis’s home.

“It is totaled completely. My whole driver side is all banged up, [and] scratched. My front bumper is hanging on by wires,” said Davis.

According to police reports, these thieves are believed to be connected to two other armed carjackings this weekend. The Volkswagen Jetta used in Davis’s incident was reported stolen the night before in Tower Grove on the 3800 block of Juniata Street. Police say the suspects’ description matches another armed carjacking that took place a couple of hours after Davis was robbed in the same Holly Hills neighborhood.

While police continue to search for these suspects involved, it is incidents like this and motor vehicle thefts that have other parts of the south city community on alert.

“As the concentration of people goes up, I think the amount of people that are down here to do unlawful things goes down,” said Luke Reynolds.

Reynolds is the chairman of the Soulard Special Business District. While this weekend is expected to draw in large crowds for Mardi Gras, he does not expect crimes like carjackings or motor vehicle thefts to also increase.

“Pretty hard to look in any direction and not see a group of police officers this upcoming weekend,” said Reynolds.

SLMPD said they will have extra officers working for the Mardi Gras detail and will also be assisted by both the St. Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol:

We will be using technology, such as our mobile SkyCop cameras, as well as plain clothed detectives to assist in monitoring the festivities. If anyone attending these events sees anything suspicious, we encourage them to notify one of the officers working the event or contact our dispatch center, either by dialing 911 or the non-emergency number of 314-321-1212.

