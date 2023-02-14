St. Louis County sex offender pleads guilty to ‘baiting’, child pornography possession

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County man admitted to possessing child sexual abuse material and using a fake social media profile to bait people into sending him sexual photos and videos.

Christopher Gruebbel, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and faces the mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.

In 2013 Gruebbel pleaded guilty to two counts of the same charge and was sentenced to four years in prison. After release, he was on supervised release for the rest of his life.

After probation officers were unable to find Gruebbel at his approved home in 2021, they learned he had been evicted and was living with his mother. When they found Gruebbel, officers also found several electronic devices that he was not allowed to have.

Hundreds of images and videos on Gruebbel’s devices contained exploitative or suspected child sexual abuse material.

On these devices, investigators also found Gruebbel using fake social media accounts and posing as a woman named Hannah to bait people into sending nude photos and videos of themselves.

Gruebbel is scheduled to be sentenced on May 16. Pleading guilty to these charges has a mandatory minimum of 10 years but is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or both.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.