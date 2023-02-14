Local woman’s hair care institute highlights natural care for black and brown people

Lawanda Brooks has created a space for others to follow their passion.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Lawanda Brooks has created a space for others to follow their passion.

She launched SweetHead Naturals Institute this year, a natural hair care school in University City.

Her natural hair care line is a labor of love that started years ago after finding out how many toxic chemicals were in some beauty products. Both of her parents were diagnosed with cancer, and her dad eventually died from it.

In creating the institute, Brooks wanted to pave the way for others and create a legacy. Student Makayla Seagraves studies cosmetology and specialize in natural hair care. She said it’s empowering for herself and other Black women and men.

“I’m trying to break that trend and get more women like myself to feel free,” Seagraves said, “to break through that bondage and go for natural.”

Brooks said she is humbled to be able to offer classes on cosmetology, esthetics, and nail technology. Students have the opportunity to get their licenses in those fields. She also offers refresher courses for already-licensed cosmetologists.

“To have this today is amazing, and to be able to let our young people, black and brown people, know that you can do and have anything you want in spite of your color, your skin, or being a female, and so that’s why it is amazing,” Brooks said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

