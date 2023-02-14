Lincoln County Prop P would raise officer salaries and expand jail

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lincoln County voters will be asked to consider a half-cent sales tax proposal on the April 4 ballot. The tax revenue would be dedicated to law enforcement.

The tax is expected to generate $4 million a year, with half going toward raising salaries at every law enforcement agency in the county. The other half would go toward the expansion of the county jail and to cover operating costs.

Troy Police Chief Jeff Taylor said it’s hard to compete with the higher starting salaries at police departments in St. Charles County. He said he’s lost 62% of his officers in the last two years who’ve left for better paying jobs.

“We can’t pay what they pay in St. Charles County or St. Louis [County]. We kind of understand that. But we need to be competitive as we can, to attract people,” said Taylor.

Here’s a look at some of the starting salaries for officers in Lincoln County compared to some police departments in St. Charles County.

$47,000 Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

$59,377 Troy Police Department

$58,700 Warren County Sheriff’s Office

$62,878 St. Charles County Police Department

$66,120 O’Fallon Police Department

$73,870 Wentzville Police Department

Sheriff Rick Harrell said the jail was built in 1996 with a capacity of 120 inmates but currently houses 224. He said he’s maximized every available space to create beds for inmates, but as the county’s population grows it’s likely the jail’s population will as well.

“I really don’t have a solution beyond having to put people back on the floor. So, we have got to the point as far as this jail goes that something has to change,” said Harrell.

Harrell said when the jail was built, the county didn’t set aside money for operating expenses. Since then, the jail has housed federal inmates and used the revenue from that to cover operating expenses. Last year, said Harrell, the revenue from federal inmates matched the exact operating cost of $2.5 million. But he said some years it’s not enough.

If the tax passes, there would be a consistent source of revenue to pay annual expenses, and the revenue from housing federal inmates would be used for a phased expansion of the jail.

Harrell said the money going toward salaries would be divided up based on population.

“What we are trying to do is to make sure that every police officer working in Lincoln County makes a family living wage. And to me, that’s fair,” he said.

