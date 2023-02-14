The historic Pat Connolly Tavern to change ownership after 80 years

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - After opening in 1942, the historic Dogtown bar, The Pat Connolly Tavern, is transitioning to new ownership in the coming months.

In a heartfelt Instagram post the tavern announced after lots of consideration, it will soon be having a change of operation. The Pat Connolly Tavern, located at 6400 Oakland, will be transitioning ownership from Joe Jovanovich and Teresa Connolly to David Guller. Guller has resided as a successful businessman in St. Louis for the past 25 years, and is expected to bring a new chapter of success to the well-known restaurant and tavern.

In the Instagram post, the current owners said the staff will be retained after the transition.

Jovanovich and Connolly share that they are hopeful their family’s legacy will continue, after experiencing many great memories and moments. They also shared that they are excited to be around for one last St. Patrick’s Day in the heart of Dogtown.

The official dates of the switch have not yet been announced, but the tavern shares they will be back in touch soon with more details.

The Pat Connolly Tavern was featured on News 4′s Meet St. Louis podcast in March 2022.

