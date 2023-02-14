First Alert Weather Day for strong winds, rain continues this aftenroon

First Alert Weather:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Today for gusts 35-50 mph

Strongest gusts are from Noon to 5pm and again around Midnight

Rain for Valentine’s day too, cold air and more rain Thursday

Today: Winds will pick up through the afternoon with gusts between 35-50mph. We’ll also have a second round of strong gusts between midnight and 2 am Wednesday. Because of these strong winds, today is a First Alert Weather Day. Temperatures this afternoon will make it to the upper 50s. In addition to the mild temps and wind, we’ll also have light afternoon rainfall. Accumulations will sit between 1/4 and 1/2 of an inch. Thankfully, the rain will clear when heading out for any evening Valentine’s Day plan.

Wednesday A front will stall north of our viewing area tomorrow. The temperatures south of the front will warm to the upper 60s.

Wednesday night into Thursday We get hit with a dynamic system that will change our temperatures drastically. We have a shot at some rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The biggest change will be with the incoming cold front Thursday which will cause a dramatic drop in temperatures. We’ll be in the mid/upper 40s Thursday morning, but by the afternoon, temperatures will be in the 30s. It will also be very windy. Thankfully, temperatures recover for any weekdn Mardi Gras events.

