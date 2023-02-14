Fire rips through and destroys North City church

The church has stood at its present location since 1981.
Damage inside a St. John Temple Church in north St. Louis City after a fire.
Damage inside a St. John Temple Church in north St. Louis City after a fire.(KMOV News 4)
By Terry Cancila
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday a fire ripped through and destroyed the St. John Temple Church in north St. Louis City.

Although the sanctuary was spared, the majority of the church was badly damaged by heavy fire.

The church has existed for more than 75 years and has stood at its present location at 5400 North Euclid since 1981.

The Pentecostal church has been a pillar in the community and regularly works with the St. Louis Area Food Bank by preparing hot holiday meals for people who need them. The church also hosts an annual back-to-school event and hands out backpacks and school supplies to area youths.

The congregation has more than 50 devoted members.

A church spokesman told News 4 they are still figuring out how they will rebuild and where to hold its regular Sunday service and youth religion class.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

