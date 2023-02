On Wednesday, February 15 at 1 p.m., KMOV will flip-flop the over-the-air programming on digital subchannels 4.2 and 4.3.

At that time, the full MyNetwork program schedule will begin airing on channel 4.2., and the Cozi network will begin airing on channel 4.3.

Some televisions may require a channel rescan for the channels to reappear.

