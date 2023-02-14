Construction underway for First Bank’s new headquarters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Construction is underway on First Bank’s new headquarters in Creve Coeur.

The new building will be located on Olive Boulevard near North New Ballas Road.

This is part of First Bank’s plans to modernize the business.

The new facility will include an open format on the inside and outdoor workspaces to promote employee wellness.

In addition, First Bank would like to open up one of its spaces to the community for meetings and gatherings.

Overall, it’s a bigger facility. The company anticipates demolishing the current headquarters later this summer.

The new facility is expected to open early next year.

