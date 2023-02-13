3 teens escape youth facility in North County, police say
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Three teens escaped from a youth facility in North County Monday morning, police tell News 4.
Three teenage boys. escaped from the Division of Youth Services in the 13300 block of Bellefontaine Road around 5:00 a.m. The facility is run by the State of Missouri.
Police are still looking for them. Other information was not immediately known.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.