3 teens escape youth facility in North County, police say

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Three teens escaped from a youth facility in North County Monday morning, police tell News 4.

Three teenage boys. escaped from the Division of Youth Services in the 13300 block of Bellefontaine Road around 5:00 a.m. The facility is run by the State of Missouri.

Police are still looking for them. Other information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
Graphic
Man charged after crime spree in Kirkwood
Teenager killed in North County shooting, three juveniles in custody
Teenager killed in North County shooting, three juveniles in custody
O’Fallon Police Department rolls out new position dedicated to ridding neighborhoods of problem...
O’Fallon Police Department rolls out new position dedicated to ridding neighborhoods of problem properties, feuds
An East St. Louis mayoral candidate is accusing a current city official of violating Illinois...
East St. Louis mayoral candidate accuses city official of breaking campaign laws

Latest News

St. Louis working to bring more Afghan refugees to the area
St. Louis working to bring more Afghan refugees to the area
Ahead of tonight’s second Super Bowl win in four years, Chiefs fans were anticipating a close...
Super Bowl Parties in St. Louis
St. Louis working to bring more Afghan refugees to the area
St. Louis working to bring more Afghan refugees to the area
Teen mental health training program expands to more schools through grant
Teen mental health training program expands to more schools through grant