3 teens escape youth facility in North County, police say

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Three teens escaped from a youth facility in North County Monday morning, police tell News 4.

Three teenage boys. escaped from the Division of Youth Services in the 13300 block of Bellefontaine Road around 5:00 a.m. The facility is run by the State of Missouri.

Police are still looking for them. Other information was not immediately known.

