String of lights seen in the sky over the metro is a SpaceX satellite

The strange lights are Starlink, a chain satellite from SpaceX. It provides internet access to dozens of countries.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A strange trail of lights has been spotted in the metro sky.

With video showing a string of lights above North St. Louis County last night. It’s no alien.

It is Starlink, a chain satellite from SpaceX. It provides internet access to dozens of countries.

People also spotted the lights above parts of Cleveland and Detroit. According to its website, it will be visible again tonight and tomorrow night in the metro area at around 7 p.m.

