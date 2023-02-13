St. Louis County upgrades permitting system

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page has announced upgrades to the online permitting system.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page has announced upgrades to the online permitting system.

The upgrades allow construction plans to be submitted online. Previously, only printed plans could be dropped off in Clayton to the Public Works Department and comments were given back either by mail or email. This would cost applicants thousands of dollars per project, according to St. Louis County.

The new Citizen Permitting Portal allows applicants to fill out permit applications, schedule an inspection, submit plans electronically and track comments made by Code Enforcement. Applicants can also renew and apply for licenses through the system.

