St. Louis Cardinals announce $6 flash ticket sale

The sale begins tomorrow morning at 9am
Cardinal $6 Ticket Sale
Cardinal $6 Ticket Sale(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The 2023 baseball season is coming fast, and to celebrate, the Cardinals announced a 12-hour flash sale, with ticket prices starting as low as $6.

Beginning on February 14 at 9 a.m., baseball fans can begin purchasing tickets for any Monday thru Thursday game for just $6. In addition to the great pricing for game seats, each $6 ticket purchased will be pre-loaded with $6 in Cards Cash. This currency can be used towards food, drinks, and merchandise at Busch Stadium.

This special event is only occurring on February 14 for a 12-hour window, so be sure to sweep in and get your tickets before it’s too late. For more details about this flash sale, visit cardinals.com/six.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
Graphic
Man charged after crime spree in Kirkwood
Teenager killed in North County shooting, three juveniles in custody
Teenager killed in North County shooting, three juveniles in custody
O’Fallon Police Department rolls out new position dedicated to ridding neighborhoods of problem...
O’Fallon Police Department rolls out new position dedicated to ridding neighborhoods of problem properties, feuds
An East St. Louis mayoral candidate is accusing a current city official of violating Illinois...
East St. Louis mayoral candidate accuses city official of breaking campaign laws

Latest News

Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
Chiefs Super Bowl parade celebration planned for Wednesday, Feb. 15
Ahead of tonight’s second Super Bowl win in four years, Chiefs fans were anticipating a close...
Super Bowl Parties in St. Louis
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LVII MVP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown against the...
GALLERY: The Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in SBLVII