Overland police mourn loss of K9 Officer Tzar

Overland Police K9 Tzar
Overland Police K9 Tzar(Overland Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV) – Overland Police K9 Tzar was euthanized after efforts to treat his chronic pancreatic issues failed.

The police department said Tzar retired from service after seven years. According to the department, Tzar had chronic pancreatic issues and treatment was not successful.

“His condition ultimately progressed into an advanced state that hindered Tzar’s quality of life. Tzar was humanely euthanized in a private setting, while in the company of his handler, Cpl. Chris Fanning,” the department tweeted Monday morning.

The department reported Tzar’s end of watch as Feb. 10, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
Graphic
Man charged after crime spree in Kirkwood
Teenager killed in North County shooting, three juveniles in custody
Teenager killed in North County shooting, three juveniles in custody
O’Fallon Police Department rolls out new position dedicated to ridding neighborhoods of problem...
O’Fallon Police Department rolls out new position dedicated to ridding neighborhoods of problem properties, feuds
An East St. Louis mayoral candidate is accusing a current city official of violating Illinois...
East St. Louis mayoral candidate accuses city official of breaking campaign laws

Latest News

Evie died less than a week after being rescued from a burning home in St. Louis County.
Dog rescued from burning South County home dies from injuries
Graphic
3 teens escape youth facility in North County, police say
St. Louis working to bring more Afghan refugees to the area
St. Louis working to bring more Afghan refugees to the area
Ahead of tonight’s second Super Bowl win in four years, Chiefs fans were anticipating a close...
Super Bowl Parties in St. Louis