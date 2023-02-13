Overland police mourn loss of K9 Officer Tzar

OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV) – Overland Police K9 Tzar was euthanized after efforts to treat his chronic pancreatic issues failed.

The police department said Tzar retired from service after seven years. According to the department, Tzar had chronic pancreatic issues and treatment was not successful.

“His condition ultimately progressed into an advanced state that hindered Tzar’s quality of life. Tzar was humanely euthanized in a private setting, while in the company of his handler, Cpl. Chris Fanning,” the department tweeted Monday morning.

The department reported Tzar’s end of watch as Feb. 10, 2023.

