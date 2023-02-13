Official detection dog named for CITYPARK

Spirit is the new member of the St. Charles County Police Department’s K-9 unit, and will now serve as a detection dog for home soccer matches and other events
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – An official detection dog for CITYPARK has been named.

Spirit is the new member of the St. Charles County Police Department’s K-9 unit, and will now serve as a detection dog for home soccer matches and other events at the venue. Through a partnership, Purina and CITY SC are covering adoption, training, feeding and care costs for Spirit during her career with the police department.

Spirit, a female German Shorthaired Pointer, was born in Hungary in June 2021. She is certified through the North American Police Work Dog Association in explosives detection and explosives odor tracking.

“As CITY SC looks to positively impact the St. Louis region in ways big and small, we are doggone excited to partner with Purina to make sure when Spirit isn’t working with CITYPARK’s security staff to keep CITY SC fans safe, she will play an essential role with the St. Charles County Police Department in keeping the community safe,” said Barbra Silva, St. Louis CITY SC’s Director of Community Relations.

Detection dogs are trained to recognize targeted scents and to alert their handlers to them.

