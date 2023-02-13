Local Puppy Bowl star looking for fur-ever home

Arwen made his debut at the Animal Planet Puppy Bowl!
Arwen made his debut at the Animal Planet Puppy Bowl!(Animal Planet / Humane Society of Missouri)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A local four-legged friend is seeing stars after an appearance on the World’s biggest stage.

Arwen made her debut Sunday in the Animal Plant Puppy Bowl! She is one of six Labrador retriever puppies that arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri in December.

The Humane Society of Missouri is taking applications for her adoption and plan to choose her new family on Valentine’s Day. Click here to fill out an adoption interest form.  

