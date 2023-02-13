Local Puppy Bowl star looking for fur-ever home

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A local four-legged friend is seeing stars after an appearance on the World’s biggest stage.

Arwen made her debut Sunday in the Animal Plant Puppy Bowl! She is one of six Labrador retriever puppies that arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri in December.

The Humane Society of Missouri is taking applications for her adoption and plan to choose her new family on Valentine’s Day. Click here to fill out an adoption interest form.

Did you catch adoptable Arwen's debut during @AnimalPlanet's #PuppyBowl yesterday? We are taking applications for this cutie at https://t.co/E2nuv97cJW and choosing an adopter tomorrow, Feb. 14 😍 pic.twitter.com/3fyZbAysdb — Humane Society of Missouri (@hsmo) February 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.