First Alert Weather Day Tuesday For Strong Winds

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Tuesday for gusts 35-50 mph

Strongest gusts Noon to 5pm and again around Midnight

Rain for Valentine’s day too, expect some showers at times

Dynamic system late week brings rain, wind and big chill

This evening: Not too windy, a dry and clear evening, enjoy!

Tuesday: A windy day with gusts 35-50 mph, strongest in the afternoon and a 2nd surge of strong winds around Midnight. These winds can knock over garbage cans and take down tree limbs. It will also be wet at times. Periods of light to moderate rain, especially from late morning through the afternoon. Mild though with highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday looks great, sunny and not too windy with a high in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday night into Thursday we get hit with a dynamic system that will change our temperatures drastically. We have a shot at some rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning, though models don’t agree on how far north it gets and thus how widespread it will be. But this system will bring windy conditions and a drop in temperatures. Currently we expect to fall into the 30s either during the morning or early afternoon. So prepare for a cold day Thursday.

