Fans across the Metro celebrate Chiefs win

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - From the chants to the bears, flags, and tons of other decoration, fans from all over the Metro gathered to watch the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl 57.

“I’ve been a Chiefs fan since Lenny Dawson was a playing back in the triple Miami overtime game,” said Chiefs fan Ron Hurtado, “I haven’t missed a game since.”

Ahead of tonight’s second Super Bowl win in four years, Chiefs fans were anticipating a close game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We’ll see what happens but I think it’s going to be an offensive game. We’ll see,” Zachary Zeigler told News 4 just before the start of the game.

Weber’s Front in Webster Groves was packed in red, as Chiefs Kingdom got ready to watch the game.

“It’s just the place to be if you want to watch the Chiefs game,” said Robyn Grundman.

“We want to stomp the eagles and make this a fun day for all the Chiefs fans in Missouri,” said

Kendel Beard, otherwise known as the bar’s Papa Chief. “Our first Chiefs fan got here today at 12 noon when the bar opened to grab a table.”

Whether or not the Chiefs came out on top, super fans tell News 4 getting to celebrate every play amongst other fans in this room is an experience that makes it all worthwhile.

“It’s such an evenly matched team. It’s going to be close. I’m worried about some of the injuries we’ve had over the past week, and hopefully they’ll be alright and we’ll come out victorious,” said Grundman.

“That’s one great thing about Kansas City fans is that we understand that it’s a game and we all love it,” said Hurtado. “Go chiefs.”

