Fans across the Metro celebrate Chiefs win

By Gabriela Vidal
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - From the chants to the bears, flags, and tons of other decoration, fans from all over the Metro gathered to watch the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl 57.

“I’ve been a Chiefs fan since Lenny Dawson was a playing back in the triple Miami overtime game,” said Chiefs fan Ron Hurtado, “I haven’t missed a game since.”

Ahead of tonight’s second Super Bowl win in four years, Chiefs fans were anticipating a close game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We’ll see what happens but I think it’s going to be an offensive game. We’ll see,” Zachary Zeigler told News 4 just before the start of the game.

Weber’s Front in Webster Groves was packed in red, as Chiefs Kingdom got ready to watch the game.

“It’s just the place to be if you want to watch the Chiefs game,” said Robyn Grundman.

“We want to stomp the eagles and make this a fun day for all the Chiefs fans in Missouri,” said

Kendel Beard, otherwise known as the bar’s Papa Chief. “Our first Chiefs fan got here today at 12 noon when the bar opened to grab a table.”

Whether or not the Chiefs came out on top, super fans tell News 4 getting to celebrate every play amongst other fans in this room is an experience that makes it all worthwhile.

“It’s such an evenly matched team. It’s going to be close. I’m worried about some of the injuries we’ve had over the past week, and hopefully they’ll be alright and we’ll come out victorious,” said Grundman.

“That’s one great thing about Kansas City fans is that we understand that it’s a game and we all love it,” said Hurtado. “Go chiefs.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entertainer Sheryl Lee Ralph performs "Lift Every Voice", often referred to as the Black...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
Graphic
Man charged after crime spree in Kirkwood
Teenager killed in North County shooting, three juveniles in custody
Teenager killed in North County shooting, three juveniles in custody
O’Fallon Police Department rolls out new position dedicated to ridding neighborhoods of problem...
O’Fallon Police Department rolls out new position dedicated to ridding neighborhoods of problem properties, feuds
An East St. Louis mayoral candidate is accusing a current city official of violating Illinois...
East St. Louis mayoral candidate accuses city official of breaking campaign laws