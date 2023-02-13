Episode 221: Honeybee Edibles

Honeybee Edibles Packaging
Honeybee Edibles Packaging(KMOV Channel 4)
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Chef Dave Owens knows chocolates. He was the chief chocolatier and vice president of Bissengers for years before making a major pivot and joining Proper Cannabis.

He saw the opportunity to make hand-crafted chocolates and candies with Honeybee Edibles as medical marijuana took off in Missouri. Now that recreational marijuana is legalized, the possibilities for growth are huge.

We sat down with Dave to talk about his culinary background and how he’s bringing that training to the world of edibles. His pre-med classes from college also help because there’s a lot of science and a lot of spreadsheets involved when crafting chocolates flavored with peanuts and pretzels or salted brownie batter plus THC.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
Graphic
Man charged after crime spree in Kirkwood
Teenager killed in North County shooting, three juveniles in custody
Teenager killed in North County shooting, three juveniles in custody
O’Fallon Police Department rolls out new position dedicated to ridding neighborhoods of problem...
O’Fallon Police Department rolls out new position dedicated to ridding neighborhoods of problem properties, feuds
An East St. Louis mayoral candidate is accusing a current city official of violating Illinois...
East St. Louis mayoral candidate accuses city official of breaking campaign laws

Latest News

Meet St. Louis Podcast: Merb's Candies
Episode 220: Merb’s Candies
Episode 220: Merb’s Candies
Outside of Merb's Candies
Episode 220: Merb’s Candies
Episode 219: Clara B’s Kitchen Table
Episode 219: Clara B’s Kitchen Table