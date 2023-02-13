Episode 221: Honeybee Edibles

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Chef Dave Owens knows chocolates. He was the chief chocolatier and vice president of Bissengers for years before making a major pivot and joining Proper Cannabis.

He saw the opportunity to make hand-crafted chocolates and candies with Honeybee Edibles as medical marijuana took off in Missouri. Now that recreational marijuana is legalized, the possibilities for growth are huge.

We sat down with Dave to talk about his culinary background and how he’s bringing that training to the world of edibles. His pre-med classes from college also help because there’s a lot of science and a lot of spreadsheets involved when crafting chocolates flavored with peanuts and pretzels or salted brownie batter plus THC.

