Dog rescued from burning South County home dies from injuries

Evie died less than a week after being rescued from a burning home in St. Louis County.
Evie died less than a week after being rescued from a burning home in St. Louis County.(Affton Veterinary Clinic)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A dog rescued from a burning home in South County has died.

Evie was rescued from a burning home in the 1200 block of Wachtel on Feb. 8. The dog’s owners died in the fire.

2 dead in south St. Louis County house fire

After being rescued, Evie was taken to the Affton Veterinarian Office. She was euthanized on Monday at 7:30 a.m. While she was at the office, $1,500 of expenses were incurred.

The Affton and Lemay Fire Districts are collecting donations to help fund and support similar situations. Donations can be made to the Affton Fire Protection District’s Community Outreach Program. Click here to donate.

