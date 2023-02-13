Chiefs already favorites to win 2024 Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Before the confetti had stopped flying at State Farm Stadium following a 38-35 victory for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, odds had already been posted for next season’s Super Bowl.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are the betting favorite to win Super Bowl LVIII, which will be played in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time in his career following Sunday night’s performance, said the Chiefs have more to accomplish in the years to come.

“I’m not gonna say dynasty yet, we’re not done,” Mahomes said during FOX Sports’s postgame ceremonies.

READ MORE: Reid squashes retirement rumors

After the win, Andy Reid put retirement rumors to rest.

“If they’ll have me, I’m sticking around,” Reid said following the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over his former team.

