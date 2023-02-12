Teen mental health training program expands to more schools through grant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New funding will help teach teens how to address mental health concerns within themselves and their peers.

It’s a program through PreventEd called Teen Mental Health First Aid. The training teaches them how to identify those concerns within their peers while also knowing when it’s time to go to a trusted adult.

Seckman High School is one of the schools across the region taking advantage of PreventEd’s teen mental health first aid training.

Assistant principal Chelsea Boyd says it’s skills students asked for.

“To date we’ve saved at least 13 lives that we know of through this program,” Boyd says.

At Seckman High School, Boyd says every single junior goes through this training.

“A lot of responsibility is put on them junior year,” Boyd says. “They’re driving. They’re taking high stakes tests like the ACT. They’re looking at college and post-secondary life so it kind of was like almost the perfect storm. Everything is being pushed on them during one year so we wanted to give them the tools to be able to help one another.”

Mental health first aid equips these teens to provide the initial help and support.

PreventEd’s goal is to prevent and reduce the harms associated with substance use.

Community education coordinator Stacie Zellin says there is a large connection between substance use and mental health, which is why teaching people about mental health is so vital.

“What we teach teens is really a framework of how to look for warning signs, how to ask someone how they are and then how to listen non-judgmentally to that person and then really connect them to a trusted adult,” Zellin says. “We are not asking teens to solve their friends problems or to act as a therapist.”

Ladue High School junior Emily Yang is one of the students who has gone through this training.

Yang says Asian Americans often don’t talk about mental health.

However through this program, Yang hopes to change that.

“We felt that it was important that young Asian people, as well as parents, have this understanding of what is mental health and why is it important,” Yang says. “I think it’s just very good to know because it encapsulates so many aspects of your day to day life.”

A $250,000 grant will be spread across four years and allow the program to expand, helping more students.

“We aren’t able to do this program without a grant,” Boyd says. “Our district simply couldn’t afford it, like most districts right now. Because of the funding, we’re able to implement this for the next few years.”

Seckman High School also trained every certified staff member in mental health first aid.

More on the PreventEd program can be found here.

